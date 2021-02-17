Alec Baldwin reprises his Trump character one last time to deliver concession speech

Alec Baldwin reprised his Emmy Award-winning performance of Trump to deliver the concession speech

Alec Baldwin revived his Donald Trump impression for a final time after earning praises for it during his Saturday Night Live stint for four years.

The comedian reprised his Emmy Award-winning performance of the former US president to deliver the concession speech that Trump never gave to current US President Joe Biden who defeated him in the 2020 elections.

In an interview given to Anne Heche and Heather Duffy Boylston during their podcast, Better Together with Anne and Heather, Baldwin got into character to deliver the speech.

“I think that if he gave a concession speech, it would be,” said Baldwin before beginning the speech: “I didn’t lose, everybody knows, we all know that. I didn’t lose. But this only creates another opportunity for me to come back and conquer again and make America [great].”

“Joe Biden, sleepy Joe, creepy Joe, grabby Joe, is going to bring this country down into the cesspool again. He’s gonna fill up the swamp and I’ll ride in again and save America and make America great again. In the meantime, hasta la vista America,” he went on to say.

