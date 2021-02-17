Kangana Ranaut reflects on trials and tribulations of making it big in Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut r detailed the struggles of her life right from the beginning of her journey to stardom

Kangana Ranaut reflected on all the past times she fell down but picked herself right back up.

The Pangaa actress shared an inspiring post, wherein she detailed the struggles of her life right from the beginning of her journey to stardom.



In a tweet, the 33-year-old actress wrote, “Left home at the age of 15 my father refused to help me in my struggle, was on my own, was captured by underworld mafia at 16, At 21 I had squashed all villains in my life, was a successful actress a national award winner owner of my first house in Mumbai city posh location Bandra.”

The Tanu Weds Manu star only recently drew parallels between herself and Hollywood actresses Meryl Streep.

“I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride," she wrote.