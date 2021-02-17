close
Tue Feb 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 17, 2021

Sajal Ali and Jemima Goldsmith's mesmerising snap breaks the internet

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Feb 17, 2021

Pakistan's much-adored  actress Sajal Ali stunned fans as she shared a photo of herself with Jemima Goldsmith on Tuesday.

Sajal Ahad Mir, who joined the star-studded cast of Jemima Goldsmith's romantic comedy movie 'What’s Love Got To Do With It', took to Instagram and posted a mesmerising  photo of herself with her.

Sajal and Jemima looking gorgeous  in chick outfits with a light touch of makeup.  In the picture, they were seen enjoying pleasant moments together.

As per reports, Sajal is currently in London and shooting for Jemima’s production, What’s Love Got To Do With It, directed by Shekhar Kapur.

The cast of film also includes, Emma Thompson, Lily James and Shahzad Latif.

Sajal Ali will reportedly essay a groundbreaking role in Jemima Goldsmith's production.

Latest News

More From Entertainment