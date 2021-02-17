Sajal Ali and Jemima Goldsmith's mesmerising snap breaks the internet

Pakistan's much-adored actress Sajal Ali stunned fans as she shared a photo of herself with Jemima Goldsmith on Tuesday.

Sajal Ahad Mir, who joined the star-studded cast of Jemima Goldsmith's romantic comedy movie 'What’s Love Got To Do With It', took to Instagram and posted a mesmerising photo of herself with her.

Sajal and Jemima looking gorgeous in chick outfits with a light touch of makeup. In the picture, they were seen enjoying pleasant moments together.

As per reports, Sajal is currently in London and shooting for Jemima’s production, What’s Love Got To Do With It, directed by Shekhar Kapur.



The cast of film also includes, Emma Thompson, Lily James and Shahzad Latif.

Sajal Ali will reportedly essay a groundbreaking role in Jemima Goldsmith's production.