Prince Harry, Meghan Markle prepare to ‘shun royal titles for baby no. 2 in favor of ‘different role’

Sources close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come forward to reveal their plans of ‘shunning’ royal titles for baby no 2.



This claim was brought forward by Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Myers during an appearance on ITV Lorraine.

He told listeners, "Well, it will be very very different. Harry and Meghan for their firstborn Archie didn't want him to have a title. He could have been a 'His Royal Highness' and the same goes for this baby as well. But Harry and Meghan are set to shun any sort of title."

"They definitely want a normal upbringing away from the sort of publicity and spotlight of The Firm. They've obviously left their roles within the Royal Family. I don't think we're going to see them coming back anytime soon.”

“They look delighted, they're probably enjoying themselves in the sun in California. They don't want to come back over to the dreary UK anytime soon, I'm sure."

Before concluding he added, "It's when Charles and Diana actually announced that Harry was going to be born all those years ago. 36 years ago, they announced it on Valentine's Day. So a very sweet nod to Diana, some are saying. They've had a very very tough year with Meghan's miscarriage last year. She bravely spoke about that in an op-ed in The New York Times."