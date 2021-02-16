Meesha Shafi voices support for 'Groove Mera' artists, says anthem a 'win over classism'

Meesha Shafi says 'Groove Mera isn’t just a musical win, it’s a win over classism'

Meesha Shafi has come to the defence of the artists who sang the official anthem of Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth installment.



Sung by artists like Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and rappers Young Stunners, the song has been massively criticised by netizens.

However, some including Shafi, have voiced support for the anthem and the artists behind it.

Taking to Instagram, the songstress wrote, “Groove Mera isn’t just a musical win, it’s a win over classism."



“Over post-colonial inferiority complex and a rigid system that favours only a selective few repeatedly,” she remarked, raising the curtains on the nepotistic ways some brands and platforms embrace Pakistani artists," the singer added.

“A shame that we deny ourselves a legendary talent like Naseebo Lal over these hang-ups,” added the Bijli Aye Ya Na Aye crooner. “Kudos to the whole team,” she concluded.



