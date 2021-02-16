Piers Morgan launches scathing attack on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's pregnancy news

Piers Morgan hits out at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for making their pregnancy public

British journalist and TV personality Piers Morgan unleashed a scathing attack on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for making their pregnancy public.



The Good Morning Britain host, who is known for overtly criticising the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was not particularly happy about the couple's second pregnancy.

Taking to Twitter, Morgan wrote, "BREAKING: Harry & Meghan have announced they're pregnant and released this cheesy photo of themselves to ensure the media gives the story about their private life more prominence - in their latest courageous effort to stop the same media focusing on their private life."

However, Morgan was immediately slammed by Hollywood actress Jameela Jamil.

"The last time Meghan was pregnant, she was being dragged through the mud by the tabloid media in the UK. To knowingly do that to someone in such a physically vulnerable state as pregnancy... is abhorrent. May they come back and do better this second time around and let her be..." Jamil commented.