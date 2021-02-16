Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'hell-bent on causing Queen discomfort, embarrassment'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are accused of disrespecting the Queen as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have recorded a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

According to a royal expert, the interview, which will air in March, will give an inside look about them stepping away from the firm.

Naturally, the interview is expected to dish some unwanted details about the royal family, which will be seen as an act of betraying the monarchy especially the Queen.

"How can anyone move on when Meghan and Harry continue to drone on about the difficulties of royal life and being part of the Royal Family. This interview is a betrayal of trust whatever way you look at it," the expert said.

"Harry, who claimed he wanted to escape the publicity of being a front-line royal, has swapped duty for a cash bonanza deal with Netflix. We are not told if money has been paid for this interview. The army veteran, who serviced with distinction in Afghanistan, often talks about respecting the Queen.

"But to be blunt his decision to join his wife's tell-all on US television interview after they exited the royal family so noisily and dramatically, is another act of disrespect. The Queen has always lived by the mantra of 'never complain and never explain'. With her husband's 100th birthday celebrations approaching the Harry and Meghan loose cannon continues to fire."

He added that the Sussexes seem to be "hell-bent on causing the Queen more discomfort and possible embarrassment" as well as giving Prince William and Kate Middleton unwanted attention.

"Given the way the media focus on such royal interviews, one word out of place will be jumped on to confirm ongoing feuds in the Royal Family. If Harry or Meghan talk openly about the fall-out with William and Kate it will cause uproar.

"If they don't even mention them, it will be seen as a snub to his brother or just another silky PR exercise - something their friend and interrogator Oprah Winfrey won't like."