Experts touch on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s pregnancy plans after Megxit: report

Experts and commentators have come forward to shed light on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new plans for baby no. 2.

This claim has been brought forward in light of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s potential dislike of royal baby protocol royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams believes the couple will have a different strategy moving forward.

During his interview with Express UK, Mr. Fitzwilliams claimed, "This happy news was shared on Valentine's Day, 37 years after it was announced that Diana was pregnant with Harry on February 13, 1984.”

"This was indeed a 'happy coincidence' and was released with a charming black and white photograph of them together. Of course, they have carefully managed this, as we know how zealously they guard their privacy."

"When Archie was born, their handling of what we were told was extremely controversial, from the confused announcements about when the baby was born to the secrecy as to where and Harry and Meghan's insistence on keeping matters dealing with the christening and the names of his godparents secret.”

"The £2.4 million the taxpayer contributed towards the refurbishment of Frogmore was the lever used for requesting more information."