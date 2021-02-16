India's top bank latest brand to hop on to Pakistani influencer's #PawriHoriHai meme

Instagram/@dananeerr/via The News & The State Bank of India logo in a city in India. Economic Times/Files

KARACHI: India's top bank has become the latest brand to hop on to a Pakistani influencer's #PawriHoriHai meme that has been making rounds on social media over the past week.

The #PawriHoriHai trend — which started after Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen, in a satirical video post, took a jibe at the country's elite people, or "borgers" — has been bringing joy to many people during a pandemic.

Dananeer '#PawriHoriHai' Mobeen speaks about love from fans and friends:

Initiated inadvertently, the new meme has been used across the world now, while Dananeer is busy enjoying the fame her clip brought her. However, at the same time, she has been posting heartfelt messages of gratitude.

The #PawriHoriHai trend's popularity has now once again been used in India, when the country's central bank latched on to the Pakistani influencer's trend and made a marketing gimmick out of it.

In a post on Twitter, the State Bank of India (SBI) spoke of its apps, offers, and facilities for customers. "Aise offers ho toh pawwrty toh banti hai [Such offers call for a party]," it wrote.

Earlier, police in India's largest state launched a new crackdown against late-night parties with a catch as their operation was inspired by Dananeer's #PawriHoriHai trend.

Prior to that, Pakistani bowler Hasan Ali had recreated the #PawriHoriHai video after the Green Shirts won a three-match Twenty20 International (T20i) series against South Africa earlier this week.



'#PawriHoriHai' influencer Dananeer Mobeen is 'overwhelmed and super excited and grateful and humble':

The young influencer's video has been reshared thousands of times across social media platforms like Twitter, while celebrities from the Pakistan showbiz industry, such as actor Saba Qamar, and sports scene, such as former cricketer Wasim Akram, also recreated it in their own style.



The Pakistani influencer's original video, in which she took a dig at "borgors [who] visit northern areas", has also fetched a whopping 3.1 million views.