CHENNAI: Indian skipper Virat Kohli may be in trouble after his heated exchange with an umpire on the third day of the second Test match against England.



Kohli argued with the on-field umpire, Nitin Menon, after Joe Root was given not-out. The harsh exchange between the Indian captain and the umpire triggered criticism from former English captains Michael Vaughan and Nasser Hussain.

"You can't have this, I am sorry," said Michael Vaughan. "Kohli is such a powerhouse, you can’t have him intimidating the umpire. It’s a stinker of a decision but you can’t be doing that as a captain," he added.

Nasser Hussain questioned why India had sought a review. "It was odd that the India team and their captain took the full 15 seconds to work out whether to review or not. They weren’t actually sure what they were reviewing for," he said.

"That tends to suggest there was a bit of doubt in their minds and yet Kohli seemed agitated by an umpire who had a milli-second to make that decision. If they were so certain that it was out and should have been given straight away, why did it take them so long?"

Kohli now faces a Level 1 or Level 2 offence being brought against him, which could earn him anywhere from one to four demerit points.

The Indian captain already has two demerit points from his earlier outbursts over the past 24 months and two more could lead to a potential Test match suspension.

Match referee Javagal Srinath is yet to brought the incident to the ICC's attention, said the Daily Mail.