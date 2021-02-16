Kareena Kapoor candidly discusses the miracle of motherhood

Kareena Kapoor recently discussed the miracles of motherhood and the pain of all women who are unable to bask in its beauty.



The star shared the joys of motherhood during a candid chat on Instagram and was quoted saying, “The feeling of becoming a mother is not explainable and can only be felt firsthand. Seeing your children grow up right in front of your eyes, and becoming a part of their milestones, it’s the best feeling in the world. “

During her interview she even highlighted the plight of those who cannot share in these moments without medical intervention. She claimed, “While I have been blessed that I could conceive naturally, there are millions out there who have trouble. I pray that this feeling of experiencing motherhood is something everyone can feel.”

Even the caption next to her post read, “Being a parent is an experience like no other, but there are many who are unable to make their parenthood dreams a reality.”

“In that light, I’m proud to announce my association with @crystacare's Crysta IVF, who offer proper diagnosis, affordable and personalised treatment care plans that aim to help couples who are unable to conceive naturally. Start your journey towards parenthood with a team of specialists that understand the care you need.

