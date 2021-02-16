Tom Holland considering a career-switch from acting to standup comedy?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hollywood star Tom Holland is apparently considering to change his direction from acting to standup comedy.
The Marvel superhero talked about ‘flirting’ with the idea of starting stand-up comedy or anything that ‘challenges’ him.
In an interview given to Vanity Fair’s Little Gold Men podcast, Holland said: "It could be a comedy, [or] again another dramatic movie with a character that's a huge departure from myself. A play — I'd love to get back on stage and perform on stage again. I'm kind of flirting with the idea of trying a bit of stand-up comedy, following my old man in his footsteps."
Holland considered this big change in his career as his father too is in a recognized comic.
"I'm sort of coming to the end of a chapter in my life and I'm very excited to see what the future holds. I'm also a little bit nervous to sort of step away from things, but as anything, I like to improvise and take things in my stride and just get on with it, really,” he said.