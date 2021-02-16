close
Tue Feb 16, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 16, 2021

Tom Holland considering a career-switch from acting to standup comedy?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 16, 2021
Tom Holland considered this big change in his career as his father too is in a recognized comic

Hollywood star Tom Holland is apparently considering to change his direction from acting to standup comedy.

The Marvel superhero talked about ‘flirting’ with the idea of starting stand-up comedy or anything that ‘challenges’ him.

In an interview given to Vanity Fair’s Little Gold Men podcast, Holland said: "It could be a comedy, [or] again another dramatic movie with a character that's a huge departure from myself. A play — I'd love to get back on stage and perform on stage again. I'm kind of flirting with the idea of trying a bit of stand-up comedy, following my old man in his footsteps."

Holland considered this big change in his career as his father too is in a recognized comic. 

"I'm sort of coming to the end of a chapter in my life and I'm very excited to see what the future holds. I'm also a little bit nervous to sort of step away from things, but as anything, I like to improvise and take things in my stride and just get on with it, really,” he said.

