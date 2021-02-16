Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker celebrate Valentine's Day in a special way

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Supermodel Kendall Jenner and NBA star Devin Booker celebrated Valentine's Day by sharing to the world that they are officially a couple.
Taking to her Instagram Story, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a playful picture of her with her man.
The adorable photo showcases Devin laying on top of the model, who could be seen smiling from ear-to-ear.
While she did not caption the photo, she included a simple white heart.
The two were first spotted together in Arizona in April 2020 which was followed by a get together in Los Angeles over Memorial Day weekend.
Take a look: