‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan ends ambassadorship agreement with Pakistani company

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul has reportedly cancelled the ambassadorship agreement with a Pakistani company.



According to media reports, Engin Altan, who essays titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has cancelled the agreement made with the company, saying that the owner of the company did not fulfill any of the conditions under it.

The statement circulating on the internet and is reportedly issued by the Turkish actor reads: “I have renounced the agreement with the Pakistani company to be its brand ambassador.”

He has also expressed his displeasure over the false statements and misinformation given to the media by the owner.

Engin Altan visited Pakistan in December last year and received love and warm welcome in the country on his first visit.

He had arrived in Pakistan upon invitation of a private business firm.