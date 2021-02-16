PSL 2021: Traffic plan issued for Karachi matches

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The traffic plan for Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches has been issued by Karachi traffic police on Tuesday.
The sixth edition of the league, which will begin from February 20 to March 7, will be played at the National Stadium Karachi.
As per the details in the press release issued by the traffic police, a special amended Traffic Diversion Plan has been prepared with notification of closed roads and their alternate routes during the event.
In a bid to avoid any mishap or unwanted situation, the Karachi traffic police have requested people to follow the traffic plan.
Find out the traffic plan here:
For heavy vehicles, the traffic police have notified that it shall not be permitted to proceed from Sohrab Goth to NIPA, Liaquatabad No 10 to Hassan Square, PP Chowrangi towards University Road, Karsaz to Stadium and Millennium to New Town during the match.