Queen may strip remaining royal patronages of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry after Oprah interview

Queen Elizabeth is likely to take strong action against Price Harry and Meghan Markle and may ask them to relinquish their remaining royal patronages after Oprah Winfrey interview, according to a report.



Experts believe Meghan and Prince Harry will close their all doors to a possible return to the royal family after their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Harry and Meghan, who stepped down from the royal duties last year, may lose all their remaining royal patronages after interview, to be aired on March 7, the Daily Mail reported.

The report says that the Queen will conduct review meeting marking a year of Meghan and Harry’s exit as senior royals shortly after the interview airs.

According to the report, Harry may be stripped of his three remaining honorary military titles and patronages with the Rugby Football Union, Rugby Football League, and the London Marathon.

Also, Meghan would lose the title as patron of the National Theatre.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview will air on March 7, the CBS TV network announced on Monday.

The announcement for the interview came just days after the royal couple revealed they are expecting their second child.