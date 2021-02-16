‘No prospect’ of Queen Elizabeth travelling to US for Meghan, Harry and Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have ruffled quite a few feathers for not letting the royal family meet their son Archie.



In a piece penned for The Telegraph, royal commentator Camilla Tominey said that Queen Elizabeth II will not travel all the way to the US to see her great-grandchild Archie as well as his younger sibling who is expected to be welcomed in the middle of the year.

“With Archie thought not to have seen his Royal relatives in the flesh since November 2019, the pitter-patter of another pair of tiny royal feet also begs the question as to when the Queen and Prince Philip can expect to see their youngest great-grandchildren again,” wrote Tominey.

“At 94, the monarch and her 99-year-old husband no longer undertake long-haul travel so there is no prospect of them visiting the Sussexes at their £11million Santa Barbara mansion,” she went on to say.

“That means that Archie, who turns two in May, and his younger sibling would need to be flown over to the UK for any Royal family reunion,” she added.