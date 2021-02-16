Royals fear Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s tell-all may be as explosive as Diana’s

After Oprah Winfrey revealed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be sitting down with her for an interview, some explosive reactions emerged online.



According to a report by Mirror Online, Palace officials fearing that Duke and Duchess of Sussex might be walking in the footsteps of Princess Diana’s Panorama interview.

Speaking to the portal, one source revealed: “The Duke and Duchess are no longer working members of the royal family. Therefore, any decisions they make with regard to media commitments are matters for them.”

“As non-working members of the royal family, they are under no obligation to inform the Royal Household of such plans,” added the source.

A second royal source revealed that the nervousness within Palace halls is likely: “One only has to look at the previous instalments of the tell-all interview to know these things never end up with a wholly positive experience for any party.”

“Everyone will be watching with intense interest,” the source said.