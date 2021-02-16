Piers Morgan takes brutal swipe at Harry and Meghan, compares them to Kardashians

Piers Morgan hit out at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after they shared a happy news that hey're expecting their second baby.

The 'Good Morning Britain' presenter slammed 'greedy hypocrites' Meghan and Harry over their latest photo they shared to confirm the happy news about their second child.

The couple revealed the big news about their second child on Valentine's Day, saying another baby royal is on the way. The Archie's parents also shared a monochrome snap of themselves under a tree, with Harry resting his hand on Meghan's head as she cradles her bump.

The TV host branded the Duke and Duchess of Sussex 'hypocrites' after the pair stepped back from public life and announced they weren't going to engage with four major British tabloids anymore.



Piers wrote in his Daily Mail column: "For this is yet another example of Meghan and Harry's brazen hypocrisy, and further evidence that they don't have any real desire for privacy.They just want the right to use the media to promote themselves when it suits them, and trash and ban them when it doesn't."



He continued: "In fact, it's quite clear that the pair of them crave attention and publicity like ravenous jackals gorging on the carcass of a freshly slain gazelle."

The GMB presenter also compared Meghan and Harry to reality TV family the Kardashians, saying "publicity is key to their success and bank balance".



He added: "In this regard, they're no different to reality TV celebrities like the Kardashians who don't actually do anything for a living other than sell their 'brand' to the highest bidder.

Piers Morgan has continued with his rant bout Harry and Meghan and slammed their pregnancy announcement.