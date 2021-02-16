close
Mon Feb 15, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 16, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey to be broadcast on March 7

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 16, 2021
 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expected to  break their silence in their interview with Oprah Winfrey next month, according to Reuters.

The couple, who announced they are expecting their second child on Sunday, shocked senior royals last year by announcing plans to step back from their royal roles.

CBS said the interview will be broadcast on March 7.

“Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,” CBS said in a statement.

“Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”

