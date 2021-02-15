1 day left: Ayeza Khan piques curiosity over Danish Taimoor's birthday

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan certainly has some tricks up her sleeve for her husband Danish Taimoor’s birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Mehar Posh star shared a snap with her hubby in an airplane.

In the caption she teased her man for a birthday surprise, also leaving her fans on edge.

"#1dayleft #mybirthdayboy #celebrationbegins," the caption read.

Fans will certainly have their eyes peeled on what Ayeza has planned.

Take a look:







