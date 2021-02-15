Sara Ali Khan leaves jaws dropped as she celebrates Valentine's Day in style

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Sara Ali Khan dropped jaws in a ravishing dress she donned on Valentine’s Day.
The Kedarnath starlet went all out in a stunning red dress while looking gorgeous as ever on V-day.
Sara was on her way to spend the day at a party with her loved ones and was caught by the paparazzi.
But instead of shying away, the 25-year-old actress took off her mask and gave a dazzling smile to the cameras.
Apart from her dress, the Atrangi Re star’s whole attire and makeup was immaculate.
Wearing slightly darker red heels to add a tone of contrast along with a tiny sling purse, the look seemed festive.
Sara opted for nude-shade makeup and let her hair down. Her sequenced red mask completed her look, making it iconic in the post-pandemic fashion world.
Earlier in the day, Sara posted a picture of her doing yoga and wrote in the caption:
"Self love for Valentine's Day. Always remember to be your own bae."