close
Mon Feb 15, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
February 15, 2021

Sara Ali Khan leaves jaws dropped as she celebrates Valentine's Day in style

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 15, 2021
Sara Ali Khan went all out in a stunning red dress while looking gorgeous as ever on V-day

Sara Ali Khan dropped jaws in a ravishing dress she donned on Valentine’s Day.

The Kedarnath starlet went all out in a stunning red dress while looking gorgeous as ever on V-day.

Sara was on her way to spend the day at a party with her loved ones and was caught by the paparazzi.

 But instead of shying away, the 25-year-old actress took off her mask and gave a dazzling smile to the cameras.

Apart from her dress, the Atrangi Re star’s whole attire and makeup was immaculate.

 Wearing slightly darker red heels to add a tone of contrast along with a tiny sling purse, the look seemed festive. 

Sara opted for nude-shade makeup and let her hair down. Her sequenced red mask completed her look, making it iconic in the post-pandemic fashion world.

Earlier in the day, Sara posted a picture of her doing yoga and wrote in the caption:

"Self love for Valentine's Day. Always remember to be your own bae."



Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz