Sara Ali Khan leaves jaws dropped as she celebrates Valentine's Day in style

Sara Ali Khan went all out in a stunning red dress while looking gorgeous as ever on V-day

Sara Ali Khan dropped jaws in a ravishing dress she donned on Valentine’s Day.



The Kedarnath starlet went all out in a stunning red dress while looking gorgeous as ever on V-day.

Sara was on her way to spend the day at a party with her loved ones and was caught by the paparazzi.

But instead of shying away, the 25-year-old actress took off her mask and gave a dazzling smile to the cameras.

Apart from her dress, the Atrangi Re star’s whole attire and makeup was immaculate.

Wearing slightly darker red heels to add a tone of contrast along with a tiny sling purse, the look seemed festive.

Sara opted for nude-shade makeup and let her hair down. Her sequenced red mask completed her look, making it iconic in the post-pandemic fashion world.



Earlier in the day, Sara posted a picture of her doing yoga and wrote in the caption:



"Self love for Valentine's Day. Always remember to be your own bae."







