Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'talked to Queen' before making pregnancy public

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry talked to the monarch ahead of revealing their second pregnancy to the world

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are trying to mend ties with Queen Elizabeth by keeping her in the loop.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex talked to the monarch ahead of revealing their second pregnancy to the world.

Shortly after Meghan and Harry's announcement, Buckingham Palace issued a statement that read, "Her Majesty, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and entire family are delighted and wish them well."



It is reportedly said that the duo told Queen Elizabeth before making a public announcement, in an attempt to extend an olive branch to her.

The couple's big news follows the arrival of Princess Eugenie's baby boy five days ago.