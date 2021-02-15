Queen Elizabeth shocked after Meghan and Harry's public baby announcement

'Tonight’s announcement caught officials off guard, with no prepared statements,' said expert about the Queen

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared the ecstatic news that they are expecting their second child, on Sunday.



While Buckingham Palace extended its warm felicitations to the couple, many believe Queen Elizabeth was caught off-guard.



According to The Mail on Sunday royal editor, Emily Andrews, “The Sussexes had apparently told the Royal Family their happy news, but not, it seems, that they would announce it.

“Tonight’s announcement caught officials off guard, with no prepared statements.

“But everyone is ‘delighted’ including the Queen, Prince Philip and Prince of Wales."

On Sunday, Sussexes' representative announced in an official statement, “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”