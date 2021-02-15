close
Mon Feb 15, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 15, 2021

Queen Elizabeth shocked after Meghan and Harry's public baby announcement

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 15, 2021

'Tonight’s announcement caught officials off guard, with no prepared statements,' said expert about the Queen

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared the ecstatic news that they are expecting their second child, on Sunday. 

While Buckingham Palace extended its warm felicitations to the couple, many believe Queen Elizabeth was caught off-guard.

According to The Mail on Sunday royal editor, Emily Andrews, “The Sussexes had apparently told the Royal Family their happy news, but not, it seems, that they would announce it.

“Tonight’s announcement caught officials off guard, with no prepared statements.

“But everyone is ‘delighted’ including the Queen, Prince Philip and Prince of Wales."

On Sunday, Sussexes' representative announced in an official statement, “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

