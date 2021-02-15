Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to name their second child Diana?

Following the pregnancy announcement by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, many have started speculating about their second child’s name.



Not long after the Duke and Duchess announced they are expecting their second child, Diana became a front running name for the couple’s baby by bookies.

According to Coral, there are 10-1 odds of the pair naming their child, if it is a girl, Diana. In case of a boy, Meghan’s father’s name, Thomas, is also emerging as a favourite.

Apart from these, Philip, Albert and Elizabeth are also being tipped off as potential names.

A rep for Coral revealed, per Express: "I would say if you're fancying Diana this is the biggest price that it will be for the foreseeable. The early figures suggest that punters are convinced that it will be a girl this time.”

"In the next 24 hours we would expect plenty of money taken for Diana and the odds to drop. Whether it's a Diana effect I don't know,” they added.