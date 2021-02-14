Pakistanis call out Mohammad Hafeez over his Sarfaraz spat

Mohammad Hafeez (L) and former Pakistan cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (R). Photo: AFP

Pakistanis on Twitter wouldn't let Mohammad Hafeez off the hook for taking a jibe at Sarfaraz Ahmed, reminding him of the latter's heroic performances for the country.



Hafeez and Sarfaraz had been involved in a Twitter spat a few days ago after the young wicketkeeper batsman had scored a heroic century against South Africa in the first T20 match in Lahore.

Sarfaraz had responded to Hafeez by telling him that everyone who plays for Pakistan and has played for the country in the past was the number one wicketkeeper which is why he got the chance to be selected for the national squad.

However, some Pakistanis took to Twitter to remind Hafeez of Sarfaraz's accomplishments.

Another reminded Hafeez that Rizwan has a "needs to go far".

Another expressed his sadness over how people have forgotten Sarfaraz's services for Pakistan cricket.

Another put it clearly: Hafeez is wrong.



