Ali Zafar will be part of PSL 2021 music programme, confirms PCB

Pakistani musician Ali Zafar's file photo.

Pakistani musician Ali Zafar will be part of the PSL's music programme which will be aired before the opening match of the league, confirmed the PCB on Sunday.

PCB CEO Wasim Khan said that the singer, however, will not lend his vocals to the song but will star in the music show as an actor.

Khan said that Naseebo Lal is among four artists who are shooting for the programme in Istanbul, adding that it will be edited and shown on TV.

The first match of the PSL will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday, February 20 between the Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators.

PSL opening ceremony to be held in Istanbul, say sources

Earlier, a report in The News had said that the opening ceremony of the sixth edition of the PSL will be held in Istanbul.

"Singers Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and Young Stunners’ Talha Anjum and Talha Younis have moved to Turkey for shooting," the report cited sources as saying.

After being shot in Turkey, the ceremony will be aired on television on the opening day of the country’s marquee professional league on February 20.

According to the report, sources had said the National Stadium will also act as a bio-secure bubble so it is not possible to hold the opening ceremony at the iconic venue.

This is the second year on the trot that the PSL-6 is being held entirely in Pakistan. The UAE had hosted the initial four editions as Pakistan was struggling to get the confidence of the international community back on the security matter.