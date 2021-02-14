Ariana Grande stuns in latest picture

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Ariana Grande on Saturday treated her fans with a brand new picture as she took to Instagram.
Within a couple of hours, more than three million people reacted to the singer's picture that was captioned, "six'o clock n I'am crushinnn."
On work front, the singer recently released new album "Positions", which is the sixth studio album by the American singer.