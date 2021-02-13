Bhumi Pednekar reminisces upon the importance of self-love

Bhumi Pednekar recently got candid about her thoughts on self-love and even admitted she prioritizes it above romance.



The actor shed light on the importance of self-love during her interview with the Times of India and was even quoted saying, gone on for a while, and I don’t seem to mind it at all. It sounds cliché, but I have not had much time to focus on anything else, which is great.”

“Also, I am a private person, and I don’t talk much about the life I lead away from the spotlight. Having said that, I do hope I am able to make some time for another kind of romance in the near future. I don’t think love is something that one can simply seek and get.”

“It happens when it has to happen, organically, and perhaps, in the most surreal way. I believe in the energies of the universe — that things will happen at an appropriate juncture in life.”