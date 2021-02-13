Priyanka Chopra recalls the moment she had security spy on Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra finally revealed the real reason she chose to have security tail her husband Nick during his lunch date with her mom.



The star touched upon it all during her appearance on The Morning Show in promotion for her memoir, Unfinished.

At the time she claimed, “For people who do know me, I have a little bit of a control issue. I like to control the circumstances around me. I was very curious. I had a meeting. I was like, ‘Babe, what are you going to do? I have a meeting’.”

“He says, ‘Don’t worry about me. I am in Mumbai. I am going to take your mom out for lunch.’ That was just so strange to me because this was like a couple of weeks of us dating and my mom and him alone, you know. So I sent my security to take pictures, so that I could study their body language.”

