close
Sat Feb 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
February 13, 2021

Kangana Ranaut gives fans a peek into a 'nonstop action shift' for 'Dhaakad'

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 13, 2021
Kangana Ranaut gives fans a peek into a 'nonstop action shift' for 'Dhaakad'

Renowned actress Kangana Ranaut has taken the internet by storm with his BTS picture into Dhaakad.

The picture in question was shared to Instagram and showcases the star and her director staring into the frame.

Ranaut is ‘protected’ with a bullet proof jacket while blood gushing from her face and chest, whereas her director could be seen standing behind him with a scary expression on his face.

The caption underneath her post however, gave fans some insight into her tight schedule and read, "10th night shift non stop action, 14 hours night shift rolled into the morning but our chief @RazyGhai be like tum mujhe khoon do main tumhe aazadi dungi (You give me blood, I'll give you freedom).. Well I am all yours... bring it on #Dhaakad."

Check it out below:


Latest News

More From Bollywood