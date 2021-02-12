close
Fri Feb 12, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 12, 2021

Hadiqa Kiani shares her thoughts on PSL 6 anthem

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 12, 2021

Hadiqa Kiani on Friday took to Twitter to defend the Pakistan Super League anthem which some people had been criticizing since its release.

Praising the singers, anthem , artists and the music video, Hadiqa asked, "Why are people spreading so much negativity over the PSL 6 Anthem?"

Demanding what she said an end to the needless hate, she wrote "We need to grow to appreciate hard work.

She added, "Not liking a song and hating a song are two different things** everyone is entitled to their own opinion but it seems like there is a campaign against the song. Like it has violated humanity or something, very odd reaction".


Latest News

More From Entertainment