Jesse Williams spills the beans on 'Grey’s Anatomy' season finale

Jesse Williams sheds light on the plausible end of medical drama 'Grey’s Anatomy'

Grey’s Anatomy hunk Dr. Avery (played by Jesse Williams) has high hopes for the show to go on.



Once the premiere of the 17th season of the show aired, rumours have once again started to resurface that the writers are finally wrapping the story.

After the appearance of the old cast members such as Dr. Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) and George (T. R. Knight), it made sense to finish the story by giving closure to the fans.

But Jesse Williams shuts down the rumours by saying: "I made a joke earlier that Grey's is like betting against Tom Brady — you just don't do it."

The 30-year-old actor has stopped speculating when the show will come to an end. "I remember six years ago being like, 'Yeah, two more years makes sense,'" he said. "And then two more years, and then two more years."