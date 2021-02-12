Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor enjoy snowfall in loved-up photos

Leading Pakistani star Ayeza Khan, who recently visited Turkey, left her fans swooning after she posted PDA-filled photos with husband Danish Taimoor.



Ayeza and Danish can be seen enjoying snowfall from the balcony of their hotel.

However, it is unclear where these adorable pictures were taken but some netizens say snaps are from their visit to Turkey.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Meanwhile, she also mesmerized her fans with more photos and videos from the trip.

The Mehar Posh actress shared a video in her Instagram story wherein in she enjoys snowfall.

Ayeza captioned the video simply “snowfall” with a heart emoji.

She also shared a clip recording the snowfall from the window of her hotel room with snowman and snowflake emoticons.



