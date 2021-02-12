close
Fri Feb 12, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 12, 2021

Electric cars from Korea destroyed as trailer carrying them overturns in Pakistan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 12, 2021

  • Motorway police say trailer overturned as it was speeding
  • 13 electric cars get destroyed
  • Trailer was on its way from Karachi to Lahore

NAWABSHAH: A trailer carrying 13 electric cars imported from Korea were destroyed on Friday after the trailer carrying them overturned at the National Highway, reported Geo News. 

According to the motorway police, the trailer overturned on Friday morning at Daulatpur in Nawabshah as it was speeding.

The motorway police further shared that the trailer was traveling from Karachi to Lahore when it overturned, destroying 13 electric cars on it. 

No loss of life has yet been reported in the incident. 

