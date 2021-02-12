Electric cars from Korea destroyed as trailer carrying them overturns in Pakistan

Motorway police say trailer overturned as it was speeding

13 electric cars get destroyed

Trailer was on its way from Karachi to Lahore



NAWABSHAH: A trailer carrying 13 electric cars imported from Korea were destroyed on Friday after the trailer carrying them overturned at the National Highway, reported Geo News.

According to the motorway police, the trailer overturned on Friday morning at Daulatpur in Nawabshah as it was speeding.

The motorway police further shared that the trailer was traveling from Karachi to Lahore when it overturned, destroying 13 electric cars on it.

No loss of life has yet been reported in the incident.