Kim Kardashian's Valentine's Day plans revealed as Kanye West divorce nears

Kim Kardashian will be spending it Valentine's Day in full swing amid split from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been at outs with each other, with sources confirming the two are headed to a divorce.



With Valentine's Day just round the corner, the reality TV star will be spending it in full swing, however with kids alone.

As revealed by a source to PEOPLE, "Kim is great. She has a Valentine's Day celebration planned with her kids and family. She likes to make it special for the kids. She doesn't have any contact with Kanye."

"It's obvious that she is just focused on the future," the insider added.

Earlier, it was revealed that the makeup mogul has maintained little contact with West, following differences in their marriage.

Kardashian and West, 43, share four children together — daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who turns 2 in May.