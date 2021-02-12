Salman Khan extends gratitude to fans for love, support after court dismisses plea against him in poaching case

Bollywood star Salman Khan has extended gratitude to all his fans for their love, support and concern after the court dismissed all the pleas against him in blackbuck poaching case in Rajasthan.



The Ek The Tiger star took Instagram and extended gratitude to all his fans for their love, support and concern.

Sharing his adorable photo, Salman Khan wrote, “To all my fans.. thank u for your love support n concern.”

“Khayal rakho apna n parivaar ka (Take care of yourself and your family). God bless n loveee u”, he further said.

Earlier on Thursday, Jodhpur District and Sessions Court in Rajasthan dismissed the pleas filed by the State Government against him in a case related to submitting a false affidavit in connection with Arms Act.