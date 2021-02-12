close
Thu Feb 11, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 12, 2021

Charlize Theron thanks Jennifer Lopez for sending a gift

Charlize Theron on Thursday revealed she has received a gift from Jennifer Lopez.

Sharing a picture of the gifts she received, the "Old Guard" actress wrote, "It's a good day when a gift from @Jlo arrives at your door".

Charlize then thanked Jennifer's beauty brand @jlobeaityset on her Instagram stories.

