Charlize Theron thanks Jennifer Lopez for sending a gift

Charlize Theron on Thursday revealed she has received a gift from Jennifer Lopez.
Sharing a picture of the gifts she received, the "Old Guard" actress wrote, "It's a good day when a gift from @Jlo arrives at your door".
Charlize then thanked Jennifer's beauty brand @jlobeaityset on her Instagram stories.