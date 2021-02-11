close
Thu Feb 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 11, 2021

Minal Khan wows fans with major hair transformation

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 11, 2021

Pakistani actress Minal Khan is certainly no stranger to transformative looks.

Taking to her Instagram, the starlet shared a new hair look with her fans.

She can be seen rocking a gorgeous blonde shade which was complimented with many layers

"Always ready for fun hair! Girls?" she captioned the post.

Superstar Aamna Ilyas was among many to be taken aback by the diva's new look as she commented "hottie blondie" in the post.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From Entertainment