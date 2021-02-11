Jennifer Lopez keeps it flirty, chic for early Valentine's Day celebration with Alex Rodriguez

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Superstar Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez marked an early Valentine's Day cerebration with a romantic outing.
The actress and the former baseball player were seen leaving a luxury hotel in Miami, supposedly celebrating the day of love as the On the Floor hit maker is set to film a new project in the Dominican Republic.
Lopez kept her attire casual yet flirty as she opted for a long, white flowing gown with sheer sleeves.
She finished the look with a printed bag, platform heels and gold jewelry.
Meanwhile, her man kept it casual in jeans, a t-shirt and sneakers.
Take a look: