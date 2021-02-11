Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Armaan Jain summoned in money laundering case

Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Armaan Jain has been summoned for questioning in money laundering case, Indian media reported.



According to Indian media, Armaan was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case on Thursday, however, he did not appear before the agency.

Armaan, is son of Raj Kapoor's daughter Reema Kapoor and lives with his mother in the South Mumbai residence.

There were also reports that the ED conducted raid at Jain’s Peddar Road residence early Tuesday morning but ended their search in a couple of hours due to the death of Rajiv Kapoor.

Armaan is set to make his film debut with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil.