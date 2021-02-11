Pakistan vs South Africa in T20Is: Which team has the better record?

In this file photo Pakistani players celebrate after taking wicket of a South African player.

LAHORE: The Proteas have an upper hand against the Green Shirts in T20I while Babar Azam-led team will be hoping to earn T20I ranking points when they go head to head with South Africa in the three-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday

This is for the first time that Pakistan are playing a T20 series against South Africa on the home soil. Pakistan’s previous two home T20I series were played in the United Arab Emirates in 2010 and 2013, which were won by South Africa by an identical 2-0 margin.

In the six T20I series to date, the only time Pakistan has won a series was in South Africa in March 2013 when they won the Centurion match by 95 runs after the Durban T20I was washed out.

The series is part of Pakistan’s preparation for this year’s ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

In the lead up to the 16-tournament, Pakistan will feature in, at least, 17 T20Is, including home T20Is against South Africa, New Zealand and England, while their away T20I engagements will be against South Africa, Zimbabwe, England and the West Indies.

After gaining two places in the ICC Test Team Rankings, Babar Azam’s men will aim to collect the four available T20I ranking points.

Pakistan is presently ranked fourth on the ICC T20I Rankings Table with 259 points, nine points behind India (268), while South Africa are fifth on 252 points.

If Pakistan sweeps the series, they will rise to 263 points, five points behind India, while South Africa will join New Zealand on 247 points but will be ranked below New Zealand on sixth points when the points are calculated beyond the decimal point.