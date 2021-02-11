Oscars 2021 will be held in multiple locations to entertain maximum audience

The 93rd Academy Awards, which is set to take place on April 25, will be held at "multiple locations", including the awards' traditional home of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.



The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that its pandemic planning will see April's ceremony broadcast from different locations to reach out the maximum audience.



In a statement on Wednesday, the organisers said: "In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate.



"To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see, while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre. We look forward to sharing more details soon."

On Wednesday, nine shortlists in "below-the-line" categories were revealed ahead of the next round of voting to decide the final nominees.



Oscars 2021 will take place on Sunday, 25 April. The nominees will be announced on Monday, 15 March.