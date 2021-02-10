Watch: This how a day in Sania Mirza's life looks like

Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza. Photo: File

Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza is no stranger to sharing new photographs and videos with her 7 million fans on Instagram.

Following her picture and video-posting ritual, she took to her page on Wednesday and showed fans how she spends a day in her life.

The video was a compilation of several clips. In the first scene, she could be seen performing some weight training exercises in the gym.

In the next scene, she could be seen playing tennis.





Since Sania is a celebrity, she is not all about sports but also has to get ready for glamorous photoshoots. As seen in the video, she has to do several photoshoots as well as TV interviews, all within the same day.

The video shows that the tennis star has a lot on her plate every day, and being a celebrity is definitely not easy.