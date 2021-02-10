Katy Perry sheds light on the ‘biggest decision’ she ever made with Daisy Dove Bloom

Renowned singer and songwriter Katy Perry got candid about the blessings Daisy Dove Bloom has brought into her life during a recent interview.



The singer shed light on it all during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and admitted that becoming a mother was "the best decision I ever made in my entire life."

During the course of her interview, the singer even revealed that having Daisy was a ‘conscious’ decision on her part, especially since she has always had "family, support and an incredible fiancé" by her side.

Explaining Bloom’s role during the interview Perry added, "He's done this before, he has a 10-year-old son — so as much as I was like, 'I don't need to hear all those stories,' they actually helped. It's] like, 'Oh, you've had a run of this, you know how to do this’. So he's been amazing, incredible, and we're so in love and so grateful.”