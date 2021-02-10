Gauri Khan gushes over son AbRam; ‘My Mike Tyson’

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan can’t stop gushing over her son AbRam in her new Instagram post.



Gauri, an interior designer, turned to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of son AbRam, who is seen sporting boxing gloves.

She captioned the endearing post, “My Mike Tyson,” followed by heart emoticon.

The stunning photo has won the hearts of the fans.

AbRam also caught the attention of Malaika Arora, sister Amrita and Farah Khan.

Malaika showered love on the boy and wrote, “cutie”.

Farah also sent love to AbRam, saying “Gorgeous boy,” followed by heart emoticon.