Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz’s scooty ride video goes viral

Pakistan's much-adored celerity couple Yasir Hussain and wife Iqra Aziz left fans swooning with their scooty ride video.



Yasir took to Instagram and shared a video of their scooty ride, where they gave major couple goals.

The Baandi actor shared the video with caption "Begam k sath Be Gham ho k scooty pe ghoomny ka apna hi maza hai (Scooty ride with wifey is very enjoyable).”

He further said, “kuch bhi kehti rahy aawaz nahi aati @iiqraaziz (Whatever she says, I can’t hear.”

Meanwhile, Yasir hit back at the troll who corrected him over the spelling of wife.

A person wrote, “begum not begam”

Responding to it, Yasir said, “aby meri hai mai jesy bhi likhon tu apni dekh chal nikal (she is mine, whatever I spell it’s none of your business.”

The video has gone viral on social media.