Wed Feb 10, 2021
February 10, 2021

Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz's scooty ride video goes viral

Wed, Feb 10, 2021

Yasir Hussain, Iqra Aziz’s scooty ride video goes viral

Pakistan's  much-adored celerity couple Yasir Hussain and wife Iqra Aziz left fans swooning with their scooty ride video.

Yasir took to Instagram and shared a video of their scooty ride, where they gave major couple goals.

The Baandi actor shared the video with caption "Begam k sath Be Gham ho k scooty pe ghoomny ka apna hi maza hai (Scooty ride with wifey is very enjoyable).”

He further said, “kuch bhi kehti rahy aawaz nahi aati @iiqraaziz (Whatever she says, I can’t hear.”

Meanwhile, Yasir hit back at the troll who corrected him over the spelling of wife.

A person wrote, “begum not begam”

Responding to it, Yasir said, “aby meri hai mai jesy bhi likhon tu apni dekh chal nikal (she is mine, whatever I spell it’s none of your business.”

The video has gone viral on social media.

