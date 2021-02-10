Minal Khan hits back at critics: ‘They will bash you for no reason’

Minal Khan hits back at critics; ‘They will come and bash you for no reason’

TV actress Minal Khan hit back at the critics on social media, saying, “They will come and bash you for no reason."



The Nand star shared a comment of the troll in her Instagram Story and said, “They will come and bash you for no reason, with 0 (Zero) followers Lol.”

In her next story, Minal shared the Instagram bio of the person criticizing her with ‘Lol’ in the caption.

It may be noted here that a person with zero post, criticized Minal for her makeup during a photoshoot.

The actress last shared a video of her from the latest photoshoot and received praises from fans and fellow showbiz stars.

Iqra Aziz and Saboor Ali also admired Minal.