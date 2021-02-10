Kelly Clarkson calls co-parenting with estranged ex-husband ‘tough’

American singer Kelly Clarkson is opening up about co-parenting with her estranged ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, months after their divorce.



During a chat with Khloe Kardashian on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the American Idol alum got candid about how co-parenting with her ex has been a challenge for her.

“I know with me and Brandon, it’s just a difficult thing because we’re in different places, and it’s like, we both agree on the main things, but it’s a hard thing when you’re not together all the time, for me personally,” she said.

“As long as you make sure it’s about the children and their best interests, then we’re both on board,” she said.

Clarkson and Blackstock tied the knot back in October of 2013 and are parents to daughter River Rose, six, and son Remington Alexander, four. The couple filed for a divorce in June 2020.