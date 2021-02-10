Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send love to Princess Eugenie after she welcomes son

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly extended their congratulation to new parents, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.



After the couple welcomed their first child together on Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped forth to send their love and prayers to the new mum and dad.

According to Hello! magazine, Eugenie and Jack were privately congratulated by Harry and Meghan, given the pair no longer has an official Instagram page.

Earlier, royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand had also spoken about how Harry was particularly close to Eugenie and while there may have been slight tensions after Meghan announced her pregnancy at Eugenie’s wedding, everything is now cordial.